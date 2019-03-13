Thadam, 118 declared box office hits as Boomerang, 90 ML struggle to generate revenue

With new Tamil releases such as Atharvaa Murali's Boomerang and Kathir's Sathru struggling to rake in the moolah, Arun Vijay's holdover hit, investigative thriller Thadam, continues to mint money at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial, which marks the former's second collaboration with Arun Vijay after the acclaimed film Thadaiyara Thaakka, has earned nearly Rs 14.4 cr at the Tamil Nadu box office at the end of its second weekend (until 10 March).

After scoring a superb Rs 5.84 cr opening from the first three days of release in the state, Thadam, in its second weekend, has earned nearly Rs 3.1 cr and is holding steady at the box office. In Karnataka and Kerala too, the film has done exceptionally well by collecting Rs 65 lakhs and Rs 60 lakhs respectively. In fact, the theatrical rights in Kerala were sold for just Rs 9 lakhs, and the film recovered the same on the opening day itself. But, the most significant contribution for Thadam outside Tamil Nadu came from the UAE-GCC territory, where the film has garnered a cumulative total of Rs 97 lakhs from ten days.

Now, Thadam has emerged as the fifth successful film for Tamil cinema in 2019. In Chennai city alone, Thadam has hauled in a fantastic total of Rs 2.35 cr from ten days. The movie, produced by Inder Kumar, put on an excellent second weekend total of 60 lakh despite facing stiff competition from other new releases such as Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Hindi film Badla.

The first female-led superhero film from the MCU franchise topped the Chennai city box office for the weekend ending 10 March with its three-day total of Rs 2.14 cr, which is also the third biggest opening in the region behind Rajinikanth's Petta (Rs 4.81 cr) and Ajith's Viswasam (Rs 3.83 cr). It must also be noted that both Petta and Viswasam enjoyed an extended four-day opening weekend for the Pongal festival unlike Captain Marvel, which has landed during the exam time for kids.

Oviya's women-centric adult comedy, which was the talk of the town last week, is struggling at the ticket window. The film's 10-day total stands at a disappointing Rs 5.2 cr with the second-weekend collection across TN pegged at a dismal Rs 30 lakh.

Director Kannan's new release Boomerang, starring Atharvaa and Megha Akash, has also failed to meet the expectations of audiences. The film, which has also been produced by Kannan, has reportedly earned a poor opening weekend total of Rs 2.3 cr in TN. In the UAE-GCC territory, Boomerang has earned Rs 35 lakh from three days. Santhanam's holdover hit horror comedy Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 has completed four weeks at the box office with a healthy sum of Rs 18.4 cr.

Telugu thriller 118, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Shalini Pandey, and Nivetha Thomas, has been declared a hit at the Tollywood box office. The film has earned a satisfying worldwide distributor share of Rs 7.4 cr from the first week. The film's domestic theatrical rights were reportedly bought for Rs 6.8 cr, and the buyers are already into the safe zone. The KV Guhan directorial has collected nearly Rs 14 cr from worldwide theatrical revenue.

Fahadh Faasil's holdover blockbuster production Kumbalangi Nights, which also features him in a pivotal role, has amassed Rs 34 cr worldwide from 28 days. In the UAE-GCC region alone, the Madhu C Narayanan-helmed film has taken home earnings of nearly $1.72 million (Rs 12.05 cr), which is almost 78% of the movie's Kerala total of Rs 15.4 cr.

While Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph's Mr. and Ms. Rowdy has bitten the dust at the box office with highly negligible numbers, director Unnikrishnan's Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which stars Dileep, Mamta Mohandas and Priya Anand in lead roles, has fetched a decent domestic total of Rs 5.4 cr from the domestic market in its first week run.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:05:23 IST