Thackeray: Shiv Sena members stage protest in Mumbai theatre before screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film

The highly anticipated biopic on Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, hit theaters on Friday commemorating Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary. As per several reports, Shiv Sena staged a protest outside a Vashi theatre in Mumbai over management allegedly not installing posters of the film inside the theatre.

Shiv Sena workers staged protest outside a theatre in Vashi because the administration has not put any banner/poster of Thackeray movie @Kajal_Iyer with details pic.twitter.com/h4Bq6m7JPl — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 25, 2019

According to Times Now, several Shiv Sena members "created a ruckus" in the multiplex and then conversed with the management about the lack of posters in the theatre.

Based on the life and times of Balasaheb Thackeray, the film also stars Amrita Rao as Bal Thackeray's wife Meenatai. The film has been reportedly shot in Hindi and Marathi, and also dubbed in English.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to three dialogues in the film. While one alluded to a reference to South Indians in the film, the other is related to Babri Masjid. Reportedly, the makers complied with the suggested edits.

Thackeray, co-produced by journalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut along with Carnival Motion Pictures, has been directed by Abhijit Panse.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 10:53:26 IST