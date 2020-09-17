Texas man sentenced to 30 months in prison after he pleads guilty to stalking Taylor Swift

On three occasions, the man drove to Nashville to personally deliver letters at Big Machine Label Group in 2018, which became more violent and threatening overtime.

A federal judge has sentenced an Austin, Texas, man to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift’s former record label.

According to records filed in federal court, Eric Swarbrick was given the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Nashville. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

The complaint said Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them.

Katy Perry also obtained a restraining order against an unknown person who unlawfully trespassed her property and also threatened her family, reports Republic World. The person in question did not know Perry personally but allegedly told the security guard that he was invited to the house by Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom.

Perry added that this man had also threatened to kill Bloom and had, in the past, jumped over the fence into her property.

As per reports, Perry obtained a restraining order which requires the man, William Terry, to stay at least 100 yards away from Perry, Bloom, his 9-year-old son Flynn and the couple's new born daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

