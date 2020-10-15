Tessa Thompson's Slyvie's Love, Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy, Monster Hunter: Trailers this week

Hillbilly Elegy will stream on Netflix on 24 November and Sylvie's Love will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December.

This week, the trailers of Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy, military sci-fi drama Monster Hunter and Tessa Thompson's period drama Sylvie's Love have been debuted.

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix has released the trailer of director Hillbilly Elegy, Ron Howard's (A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code, Rush) adaptation of the JD Vance's nonfiction bestseller of the same name. The film stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams as a mother-daughter duo who try to navigate their lives through poverty, addiction, and abuse in southern Ohio.

The story is described as a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student, and former Marine forced to return to his hometown.

Freida Pinto, Haley Bennett, and Bo Hopkins are also part of the cast.

The director will also produce the project alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder, while Vance and Julie Oh will executive produce.

Hillbilly Elegy will begin streaming on Netflix from 24 November.

Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter, the trailer of which was recently unveiled, is loosely based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom.

The film stars Milla Jovovich as Artemis, while Tony Jaa plays The Hunter. As per the official synopsis, the film follows Lt. Artemis and her elite unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) when they "are transported through a portal from our world to a new world. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter, whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home."

Paul WS Anderson, who has helmed the video game adaptation franchise Resident Evil, has written and directed Monster Hunter. He is also attached as a producer with longtime friends Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer.

Monster Hunter will release in the US on 30 December. No release date for its India debut has been shared yet.

Sylvie's Love

Sylvie's Love, featuring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in the lead, is set in the late 1950s and follows Sylvie (Thompson) who dreams of a career in the budding world of the television while she helps out around her family's New York City record store and counts the days until her fiance returns from war.

A handsome saxophonist named Robert (Asomugha) interrupts her best-laid plans, and the pair's friendship gives way to palpable sexual chemistry and profound love that changes them both. Winding through the decades, the film charts the intersecting lives of the lovers and the sacrifices they make for their dreams.

Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Lance Reddick, Wendi McLendon Covey, Ryan Bathe, and Eva Longoria are also part of the cast.

The film was acquired by Amazon Prime Video at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It will begin streaming on the platform on 25 December.