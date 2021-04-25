Tesla CEO Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live on 8 May; Miley Cyrus will feature as musical guest
Elon Musk may seem like an unusual choice since SNL is not known for picking hosts from the tech or business world.
Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show Saturday Night Live.
Musk’s scheduled 8 May appearance builds upon his recent run of success. According to Forbes magazine, Tesla’s stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion. And SpaceX just launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.
Check out the announcement here
🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/WyTGhSsSVg
— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 24, 2021
Saturday Night Live doesn’t make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted in him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.
Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the night Musk hosts.
