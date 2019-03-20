Terminator: James Cameron-produced Judgment Day sequel titled Dark Fate; film to release on 1 November

The sixth instalment of the successful sci-fi franchise Terminator has now been officially titled Terminator: Dark Fate, Deadline has reported. In February, James Cameron had revealed that the working title for the film was Dark Fate as well.

The release date for Cameron's film has also been set as 1 November, 2019, clashing with another franchise reboot, Charlie's Angels.

The first look from the film was launched as far back as August 2018, spotlighting Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, and Linda Hamilton, who returns as Sarah Connor in the sequel. Arnold Schwarzenegger too will return as the T-800 model Terminator, whereas Brett Azar will reprise his role from Genisys as the body double for a younger T-800. Jude Collie will portray a young John Connor.

The reboot marks James Cameron's return to the franchise since 1992's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. There have been three more additions to the series after Cameron's departure — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys. The events of Dark Fate will pick up after Judgment Day, disregarding all other films as occurring in alternate timelines.

While Cameron co-produces the film with David Ellison, Deadpool director Tim Miller takes the director's chair.

