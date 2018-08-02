Terminator first look: Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor, with Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis

Paramount Pictures just dropped the first look of the Terminator reboot featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, and Linda Hamilton, who returns as Sarah Connor in the sequel. The three women take centrestage although Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the T-800 model terminator. Schwarzenegger will also be joined by Gabriel Luna, who will be playing a more advanced version of the killing machine. Details about their roles have been kept under wraps.

The first look image introduces the three women, who seem ready to raise hell and mess with anyone or anything that comes in their way. The three women-team and Hamilton's return bodes well for the franchise's core fanbase, which looked up to Sarah Connor as the ultimate woman action star.

Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2018

The reboot marks James Cameron's return to the franchise since 1992's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. There have been three more additions to the series after Cameron's departure: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys. While Cameron co-produces the film with David Ellison, Deadpool director Tim Miller takes the director's chair.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 15:01 PM