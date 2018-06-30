Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle is a satire comedy on current situation of Industry

Vinod Tiwari's Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle is a comedy drama with an ensemble cast of Krushna Abhishek, Rajni Iesh Duggal, Mukul Dev and Nazia. The film is a rib-tickling comedy and is satire take on situation of industry.

Speaking about it, director says, "I was working on a project in past when i saw the some people approaching actress again and again for coffee or a drink when clearly she wasn't interested but people didn't give up. So i thought of making a satire on the topic. I am sure when people will see my film there will be talking about it."

The film stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajniesh Duggall, Nazia Hussain, Mukul Dev, Deepshika Nagpal, Khayali Ram, Sunil Pal, Nancy Marwah and Aman Verma and is directed by Vinod Tiwari, presented by Nostrum Entertainment, produced by Raj Nostrum, Haresh Kumar Nor and Vinod Tiwari and will release on 13th July, 2018.

