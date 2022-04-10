Terence Lewis turns 47: Looking at some of the best songs choreographed by him

Terrence Lewis has worked in over 25 movies so far and has also been on the judges’ panel of Nach Baliye and Dance India Dance (DID)

Celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis will turn 47 on 10 April this year. He is one of the very well-known names in the field of contemporary dancing. Born in 1975, the ace choreographer was always interested in different dance styles.

Due to his interest and dedication, he trained in jazz, ballet and contemporary dance at the Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York. Lewis was the first Indian to represent the country in Vienna, where he won the dance WEB Europe Scholarship.

The suave dancer-choreographer has worked in over 25 movies so far. He has also been on the judges’ panel of Nach Baliye and Dance India Dance (DID).

Currently, he runs the Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company in Mumbai, where he conducts dance workshops for aspiring dancers both in India and abroad. As the amazing choreographer turns a year older, here are his best works:

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001): Through this movie, Lewis introduced contemporary dance forms to Bollywood, leaving audiences highly impressed with his talent. Lewis also won the 2002 American Choreography Award for his choreography along with Saroj Khan, Ganesh Hegde, Vaibhavi Merchant and Raju Khan.

Jhankaar Beats (2003): A musical comedy movie, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Jhankaar Beats starred Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Riya Sen, Sanjay Suri and Shayan Munshi in the lead. Lewis’s choreography was much loved by the audience because of its carefree dance moves that were easy to follow, like in the song Tu Aashiqui Hai.

Naach (2004): This Ram Gopal Varma movie was based on the story of an aspiring choreographer and the struggles in her life. With his innovative approach and style in choreography, Lewis took Bollywood by storm in this movie.

Aisha (2010): This multi-starrer movie that featured Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, Cyrus, and Lis Haydon had some exciting tracks. According to reports, Lewis worked and had a great time while shooting the songs of the film, including title track Suno Aisha. This song involved freestyle and situational moments, adding to its upbeat vibe.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram-Leela (2013): Lewis choreographed the iconic song Ang Laga De in the film and made Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's magical chemistry come alive on screen. Both the actors looked sensuous throughout the track and their passion was portrayed through graceful turns and slow movements.

