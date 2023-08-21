Just a week after wrapping up the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host, actor Salman Khan was seen in a different avatar in terms of hairstyle. The Dabangg star, who is gearing up for Maneesh Sharma’s next venture Tiger 3, was spotted at a Mumbai-based party showcasing a bald look. Since then, the superstar has taken the internet by storm with fans speculating the reason behind the move to be an upcoming sequel to the 2003 film Tere Naam.

Tere Naam which starred Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles gained immense popularity with Salman’s character ‘Radhe Bhaiya,’ a rowdy boy hitting headlines for his unique hairstyle.

A video clip is going viral on Instagram. It shows Salman Khan entering the venue in his car dressed in an all-black outfit with a stylish hairdo. Once at the venue, he is greeted by a person who shakes hands with the actor and then, he steps inside the restaurant.

The post was captioned, “Salman Bhai in his new look.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALMAN KHAN FAN PAGE (@salmankhan__fan27)

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has amassed over 90,000 likes. It has garnered over 15 lakh views so far.

Check out some of the comments on the post below:

One user wrote, “Bhai will do anything for his movie.” “Tere Naam 2 script is ready,” said another user.

“Bhaijaan ye kya karwa liya?” (What have you done, Brother?) asked another user. One user remarked, “Bhai ki jhalak sabse alag” meaning “Brother’s glimpse looks unique to everyone.”

A test look?

Based on sources close to the development, Pinkvilla reported that superstar Salman Khan is joining director Vishnuvardhan’s next film under filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Reports suggest that the trio have been in talks for past six months. The venture will come to fruition after Salman’s much-awaited third sequel to Tiger releases. It was also added that the ‘special project’ shall hit the floors in November 2023. It would be Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan’s second Hindi film in the industry.

Work Front

However, this is not the first time Salman Khan has gone bald. Earlier, he wore a bald look for his films Tere Naam and Sultan also. On the work front, the actor’s much-anticipated film Tiger 3 will hit screens around Diwali in India. It stars actors Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside him. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film but no official announcement has been made yet.