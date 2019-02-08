Tennis star Sania Mirza's sports biopic greenlit, to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP

After Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Gold and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, tennis star Sania Mirza will get a biopic. The film will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Pictures.

Sania confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror and disclosed that she is excited to have become subject of a film. “It’s excitement combined with nervousness — a ‘butterfly in your stomach’ feeling — when you are about to let your life story out to the world. It’s what I felt when my biography was written and I feel exactly the same when my journey is going to be presented on the big screen. I know it’s in good hands with an astute producer like Ronnie (Screwvala), who’s known for telling stories impactfully.”

Screwwala says that with the biopic, they production team is striving to present content driven films. The film would hold a lens to her journey, the hurdles she faced and her resilience to overcome adversities.

Sania is the winner of six Grand Slam titles and was ranked by Women's Tennis Association as India's No 1 player in both singles and doubles categories, from 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013.

RSVP recently financed Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 13:11:07 IST