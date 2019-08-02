Tenet: Teaser of Christopher Nolan's upcoming drama reportedly attached with some Hobbs & Shaw early shows

The trailer of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, Tenet, was secretly unveiled before some early shows of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Variety reports that the 40-long-teaser has not been released on the web, and there is uncertainty about when it will. However, the teaser reportedly stars only John David Washington, and features the tagline “It’s time for a new protagonist.”



The Hollywood Reporter provided a detailed description of the trailer. As per their report, the trailer begins with a shot of shattered window-pane, punctured by a bullet. Washington is then seen standing behind the glass. He moves closer to examine the glass. Then, a montage of shots showing Washington in action appear on screen. The teaser ends with Washington's face being covered with an oxygen mask as he slowly breathes.

Several Twitter users shared screenshots from the teaser. Check them out.



"Time has come for a new protagonist."

"Time has come for a new kind of mission."

Out of nowhere the teaser trailer of Christopher Nolan's TENET hit theaters today. I was lucky to watch couple of times before YouTube remove it. The soundtrack is 🔥🔥🔥!

As per reports, Tenet is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Tenet, an action epic film, will be filmed across seven countries. Apart from Washington, the film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

