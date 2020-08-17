Tenet actor Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown
Emma Corrin is playing Diana on The Crown Season 4, but Elizabeth Debicki will take on the part for what’s sure to be the character’s most dramatic chapters.
The Crown has found its Princess Diana.
Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of The Crown, the Netflix series announced Sunday.
Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.
Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020
Emma Corrin is playing Diana on the drama’s upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what’s sure to be the character’s most dramatic chapters. Seasons five and six are expected to be the show’s final seasons. No premiere date of season four has yet been announced.
“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said on Twitter. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”
Debicki, a 29-year-old Australian actress, is seen as a rising star after a breakout performance in Steve McQueen’s Widows. She also stars in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller Tenet. Other credits include The Great Gatsby, The Burnt Orange Heresy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
