From Delhi Crime to Maharani, watch new seasons of these fan-favourite shows that are ruling the OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon MiniTv, SonyLIV, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

It’s time for your weekly binge-watch list! This week is all about brand-new films and television programmes that should keep you glued to the screen. With a new season, the Emmy Award-winning show Delhi Crime is back. The third season of Criminal Justice is also ready to take you on another exciting and investigative journey. There is much more in store for you; scroll through the list to see the new films and television programmes debuting this week on SonyLIV, Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Crime Season 2: Netflix

The new season of the International Emmy-winning television programme has begun. Bhupendra Singh, Neeti Singh, and DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will be seen looking into yet another challenging case. The series delves deeper into the dark world as heinous crimes continue to occur in the city. Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, and Shefali Shah are all featured in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Criminal Justice Season 3: Disney+ Hotstar

The latest season of Criminal Justice is focused on the juvenile justice and jail system. Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra returns with his wit and humour in the third season of the crime thriller. The latest season will make you question who is innocent and who is guilty.

Aashram Season 3: MX player

In the third season of Aashram, Bobby Deol a.k.a. Baba Nirala/Kashipurwale baba is back in a more intense and vicious avatar, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein: Netflix

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein begins with a deceptively, explosive opening. Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), armed and in hiding, is ambushed by the security forces in the middle of nowhere. Worn, and dishevelled, the actor also introduces himself with a voice-over. “Ek aadmi ko sirf teen hi cheezein barbaad kar sakti hain. Paisa, Power ya aurat,” he says. You can gauge from this soapy introduction that you are in for a story set in some mofussil hinterland, featuring filter-less characters spewing high-decibel dialogue.

Maharani 2: SonyLIV

Due to circumstances, Rani Bharti entered the divisive world of politics. She will be attempting to establish an equitable and open government in the most recent season of Maharani. Will she be able to unravel politics’ tainted web, though? The series, which was directed by Ravindra Nath Gautam, also stars Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and Vineet Kumar.

Please Find Attached Season 3: Amazon MiniTv

The series simply shows the struggle of a couple who live, eat, work and sleep together. Directed by Mandar Kurundkar, the heartwarming series brings back Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh once again as the cute couple Shaurya and Sanya. While Seasons 1 and 2 showed how their relationship blossoms, Season 3 focuses on how they navigate their relationship and strive to strike the perfect work-life balance.

Me Time: Netflix

While his wife and children are away, a stay-at-home dad has some “me time” for the first time in years. He meets up with his former best friend again for a wild weekend that almost destroys him.

Samaritan: Amazon Prime Video

After a perilous battle with his adversary, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante Samaritan was said to have died 25 years ago. Sami Cleary, a 13-year-old teenager, thinks that the man who lives next door, Mr. Smith, might be that legend even though everyone assumes he is dead. Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias all appear in the film.

Deja’Vu: MX Player

A well-known professional ballerina named Hai Lin is getting married to her soul mate, Xi Wei. But a terrible accident claims his life. She now has the opportunity to travel back in time and relive her relationship with her lover. She discovers Xi Wei is not in love with her, however, when she returns to the present. Will she be able to win his love once more?

Queer Eye- Brazil: Netflix

The well-liked reality series on Netflix will now have a new spin-off. In the makeover series, experts are brought in to help men and women transform their lives on the inside as well as the outside.

