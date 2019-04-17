Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi, Anusha Reddy killed in road accident in Telangana

Two Telugu television actresses Bhargavi (20) and Anusha Reddy (22) were killed in a road accident in Vikarabad district, Telangana on 17 April, reports Indo-Asian News Service. They were returning to Hyderabad after concluding the filming of an upcoming show.

The driver of the car, Chakri, and another person accompanying them named Vinay Kumar also sustained injuries. According to the police, the driver tried to avert colliding with a truck coming from the opposite direction but hit a tree near Appareddy Guda.

While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha died while being shifted to the hospital. The survivors have been admitted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Bhargavi came from the town of Nirmal in Telangana and was a part of the popular daily soap, Mutyala Muggu, on Zee Telugu. She played the female antagonist's (Nandhika) friend in the show. Anusha, who was from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, was an aspiring actress, writes Times of India.

