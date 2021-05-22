Telugu publicist and producer BA Raju passes away aged 57; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Konidela pay tribute
Popularly known as Superhit Raju, he ventured into film production with the 2002 film Premalo Pavani Kalyan
Producer and publicist BA Raju, who predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry, passed away on the night of Friday, 21 May. He died due to cardiac arrest and fluctuation in diabetes. B Shiva Kumar, son of the 57-year old producer confirmed the news of his father’s demise on Twitter.
While tweeting about his father’s demise, Shiva prayed that may his soul rest in peace. Referring to his magazine titled Superhit, Shiva signed off the tweet by saying “Dad Be A ‘Raju’ Forever because You are a ‘SUPERHIT’ in Our Hearts.
BA Raju’s wife B Jaya, who was also a director, had already passed away in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Shiva and Boyidapu Arun Kumar.
Raju worked as a publicist to veteran actor Krishna. Some of his most famous clients from the Telugu film industry are Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Popularly known as Superhit Raju, he ventured into film production with the 2002 film Premalo Pavani Kalyan. He later produced Premikulu, Lovely, Chantigadu, and Vaisakham. BA Raju had worked as a PRO in over 100 films.
Several stars of the Telugu film industry paid tribute to Superhit Raju.
Mahesh Babu tweeted that he is unable to process the sudden demise of Raju garu. The Telugu star said that he has known Raju since the actor was a child, adding that he worked very closely with the publicist. Calling him a thorough professional and someone who was passionate about cinema, Mahesh added that Raju’s death is a loss to his family and the media fraternity.
Jr NTR also said that the death of Raju has left him shocked. Saying that Raju contributed greatly to the Telugu film industry, Jr NTR added that his demise is a huge loss.
Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela also offered his condolences and prayers to Raju’s family.
