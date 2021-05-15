Several celebrities, including superstar Chiranjeevi, helped the director while he was hospitalised. Producer K Radha Mohan and comedian Saptagiri also contributed Rs 1 lakh each for his treatment.

Film director Nandyala Ravi, who predominantly worked in the Telugu industry, has succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after he tested positive for coronavirus and passed away on Friday, 14 May.

According to an Indian Express report, many stars came forward to help the director while he was hospitalised. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi helped the director while producer K Radha Mohan and comedian Saptagiri also contributed Rs 1 lakh each for his treatment.

Nandyala was not responding well to the treatment which he was receiving for the past few weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Nandyala wrote and directed Naga Shaurya and Avika Gor starrer Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki. He also wrote the screenplay for Power Play with Vijay Kumar Konda and was the writer for Konda’s Orey Bujjiga.

Naga Shaurya paid tribute to the director on Twitter. The actor tweeted a picture of Nandyala and said that he was shocked by the news [of Nandyala’s demise]. He added that the director fought till the last and offered his condolences.

Vijay Kumar Konda tweeted a photo of Nandyala and said that he was shocked to hear about the demise of his friend. He offered condolences to Nandyala’s family.

My Deepest Condolences 💐🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UKvH8NxThv — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 14, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of my friend, writer #NandyalaRavi. My deepest condolences to his family.#RipNandyalaRavi pic.twitter.com/wfifbX5Pj3 — vijay kumar konda (@directorvijays) May 14, 2021

The Telugu film industry recently faced another tragedy when film journalist and actor Thummala Narsimha Reddy passed away due to coronavirus -related complications. The 45-year-old was the host of a popular YouTube show Frankly with TNR.