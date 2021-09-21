Producer and studio owner G Adiseshagiri Rao, film producer Dil Raju, C Kalyan among others have supported Andhra Pradesh govt's decision to sell movie tickets online

The Telugu film industry on Monday said it supported the move of the Andhra Pradesh government to sell movie tickets online.

At a meeting with the State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) here, the representatives of the industry said they welcomed the proposal and that it would do good to the industry.

Later, film producer C Kalyan told reporters that it was the film industry that had requested the government to introduce the online ticketing system. “This will aid the industry and we got an assurance from the government on this,” he said.

Another producer and studio owner G Adiseshagiri Rao said the online ticketing system used to be optional previously but now those in the industry want it made mandatory.

Producer Dil Raju said people like him were ready to hand over the theatres to the government anytime.

Briefing reporters separately, the Information Minister, who is looking after the portfolio of cinematography also, said everyone has agreed with the introduction of the online sale of cinema tickets.

They have also agreed to sell tickets at prices fixed by the government, the Minister said.

“The industry representatives raised several issues, including the problems they face. We will take these up with the Chief Minister and take necessary action,” Nani said.

The objective of the online system was to check tax evasion, Nani had said last week.

On 31 August, the State government ordered constitution of an eight-member committee of officials, under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Home), to draw the blueprint, develop and implement the online ticketing system.

The government proposed to create an exclusive web portal for online booking of cinema tickets on the lines of the railway online ticketing system.