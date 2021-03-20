Telugu film HIT sequel announced with Adivi Sesh in lead; producer Nani unveils first poster
Calling the HIT sequel “bigger, better and bad-ass,” Adivi Sesh says the shooting will begin after he completes filming Major.
Hit 2, the second instalment of the popular Telugu film Hit, has been announced by actor Adivi Sesh on Saturday, 20 March. Calling it “bigger, better and bad-ass,” Adivi said that he is happy to collaborate with producers Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni along with director Sailesh Kolanu. The 35-year-old actor said that the shooting will start once he completes Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major.
Minutes after the announcement, Nani also shared the poster on his Twitter page. Using Adivi’s initials, he shared that “AS is KD” in the film. Krishna Dev is the name of Adivi Sesh's character in the film.
Check out the tweets here
HIT. The Second Case. #HIT2
As KD!
Bigger. Better. Bad-ass.
Shoot starts after I finish Major but Heat starts now.
Happy to collaborate with my favorite @NameisNani
the amazing @PrashantiTipirn
& the talented @KolanuSailesh
His vision full ga! Happy to be part of it pic.twitter.com/n3rbvXIhFw
— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 20, 2021
AS is KD @AdiviSesh is Krishna Dev :)) Double badass ‼️ Welcome onboard officer #HIT2 @KolanuSailesh @PrashantiTipirn @Garrybh88 @maniDop @Meenachau6 @komaleeprasad @JohnSEduri @ManishaADutt pic.twitter.com/EwaKAsevQ9 — Nani (@NameisNani) March 20, 2021
The second film in the Hit franchise will go to the floors soon. Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, Hit: The First Case was released on 28 February, 2020. On the film’s first anniversary last month, Nani had announced that a second movie will be made.
