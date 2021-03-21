Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty, nears $1 mn mark in US

Jathi Ratnalu has earned $261,487 (Rs 1.46 crore) in Australia.

Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu has been well-received in domestic and international markets ever since its release.

The comedy starring Naveen Polishetty was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and is now neared the $1 million mark at the US box office on 20 March, trade analyst Taran Adarsh quoted Comscore. Jathi Ratnalu is also having a successful run in Australia where it has earned $261,487 (Rs 1.46 crore).

Here is the update

#Telugu film #JathiRatnalu is on 🔥🔥🔥in key international markets... Nears $ 1 million mark in #USA, terrific... Is a one-horse race in #Australia as well... Total till Saturday [20 March 2021]: A$ 261,487 [₹ 1.46 cr]. @comScorepic.twitter.com/TDy8Oj2Adh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2021

Jathi Ratnalu is among the latest Telugu hits alongside Ravi Teja's Krack, debutant actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Uppena, Red, Naandhi, and Zombie Reddy.

The film is written and directed by Anudeep KV and also stars Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, the director talked about the widespread acclaim his film has achieved: “While making the film, the only thought that was running in our minds was to entertain the audience. People have been extremely kind to us and even if there are flaws in the film, they have excused us. Frankly, the success is yet to sink in."