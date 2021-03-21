Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty, nears $1 mn mark in US
Jathi Ratnalu has earned $261,487 (Rs 1.46 crore) in Australia.
Telugu film Jathi Ratnalu has been well-received in domestic and international markets ever since its release.
The comedy starring Naveen Polishetty was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and is now neared the $1 million mark at the US box office on 20 March, trade analyst Taran Adarsh quoted Comscore. Jathi Ratnalu is also having a successful run in Australia where it has earned $261,487 (Rs 1.46 crore).
Here is the update
#Telugu film #JathiRatnalu is on 🔥🔥🔥in key international markets... Nears $ 1 million mark in #USA, terrific... Is a one-horse race in #Australia as well... Total till Saturday [20 March 2021]: A$ 261,487 [₹ 1.46 cr]. @comScorepic.twitter.com/TDy8Oj2Adh
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2021
Jathi Ratnalu is among the latest Telugu hits alongside Ravi Teja's Krack, debutant actor Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Uppena, Red, Naandhi, and Zombie Reddy.
(Also read on Firstpost — Telugu cinema's theatrical business is soaring, while other industries are still struggling to find their feet)
The film is written and directed by Anudeep KV and also stars Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah.
In a recent interview with Firstpost, the director talked about the widespread acclaim his film has achieved: “While making the film, the only thought that was running in our minds was to entertain the audience. People have been extremely kind to us and even if there are flaws in the film, they have excused us. Frankly, the success is yet to sink in."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Fahadh Faasil confirmed to play villain role in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will release in theatres on 13 August
Ludo actress Pearle Maaney, husband Srinish Aravind announce birth of first child
Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday.
Teddy movie review: Novel premise aside, director Shakti Soundar Rajan's film has little going for it
For a thriller, it offers no real thrills. For a comedy, the jokes don’t land. For a fantasy film, it is unimaginative. Overall, it’s barely watchable.