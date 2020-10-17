Telugu actor Rajasekhar, wife Jeevitha test positive for COVID-19

Rajasekhar was reportedly supposed to start shooting for a film but last week, he and his family developed symptoms of coronavirus

Veteran actor Rajasekhar, as well as his wife Jeevitha, have tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu actor confirmed the news on social media.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news, writing that they are currently being treated in the hospital. He adds their kids are "completely out of it" while he and Jeevitha "will be back home soon."

Read the tweet below

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

The actor and his wife have been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, a report by The Times of India stated, adding that actresses Shivathmika Rajasekhar and Shivani Rajasekhar have recovered.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Rajasekhar was supposed to start shooting for a film, but last week he and his family developed symptoms of COVID-19 and went in for tests. After receiving the results, they started taking treatment. Confirming the news to the publication, Jeevitha said, "I am done with my treatment and I am absolutely fine.”

On the work front, Rajasekhar was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Kalki which was directed by Prashanth Varma and also starred Rahul Ramakrishna, Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha, and Pujita Ponnada in lead roles.

As per The Times of India report, Rajasekhar will next be seen in Arjuna, where he plays a dual role. The film is directed by Kanmani.