Telugu actor and producer Madala Rao, popularly known as 'Red Star', passes away aged 69

PTI

May,27 2018 18:08:36 IST

Noted Telugu film personality Madala Ranga Rao, also popularly known as 'Red Star' for his revolutionary movies, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of 27 May.

Ranga Rao (69), who was suffering from heart-related ailments was admitted to the hospital on 19 May and breathed his last at around 4 am on 27 May, hospital sources said.

Ranga Rao was also a member of the CPI-led Praja Natya Mandali.

Ranaga Rao in his Telugu films. Facebook

He had produced and acted in several films with leftist ideologies including hits such as Yuvatharam Kadilindhi, Yerra Mallelu, Praja Shakthi, Swarajyam, Viplavashankham and Mahaprasthanam.

He received the prestigious Golden Nandi award from the then Andhra Pradesh government for his film Yuvatharam Kadilindhi.

YSR Congress Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Ranga Rao.

In a condolence message, he said, "Rao created a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry through his films and popularised many folk numbers."

CPI central secretariat member K Narayana condoled the film personality's death.

CPI Telangana unit said Rao's last rites would be performed in Hyderabad on 28 May.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 18:08 PM

