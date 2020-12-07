Television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 34

Divya Bhatnagar is known for her work in television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Udaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka and Sasural Genda Phool among others

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away from coronavirus complications on Monday. The actor was 34-years old.

According to The Indian Express, a casting director close to the actor revealed that she had been on the ventilator for the past few days and breathed her last early Monday morning.

As per a report in India Today, Divya was a high blood pressure patient and had been battling the disease for almost a week. In a conversation with the publication, Divya's mother had stated earlier that she was rushed to Mumbai's Seven Hills hospital on 26 November and she was suffering from pneumonia as well. The actor's mother along with her brother had travelled from Delhi to Mumbai from as soon as they found out about her deteriorating health.

The late actor was mourned by her colleagues Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar on Instagram.

Divya is known for her work in television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.