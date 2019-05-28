Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for reportedly assaulting Mumbai salon employee

Mumbai: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend was arrested for allegedly thrashing and attacking an employee of a Lokhandwala salon with a knife.

The duo went to the salon after a woman friend of the actor accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately while massaging her head.

"We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon," said a senior police inspector of Mumbai Police.

On 16 May, one of Abhimanyu's woman friend called him to come to the salon after one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately, a Mid-Day report states.

The actor, along with his friend, reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also allegedly attacked him with a knife.

In the CCTV footage, the actor along with his friend can be seen beating the employee. The footage also shows another woman employee getting hurt during the brawl.

According to the police official, a complaint has been lodged against the salon employee based on the complaint filed by Abhimanyu's friend.

