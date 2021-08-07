The Emmys red carpet will have only a limited handful of outlets; the number of production personnel and staff, specifically media, who is going to cover the ceremony virtually

The Television Academy (TA) has revealed a few new changes for this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to begin on 19 September. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic and the new delta variant, the Television Academy has informed that the red carpet will be held during the Primetime Emmys and not during the Creative Arts ceremonies which is a week before.

The red carpet will have only a limited handful of outlets; the number of production personnel and staff, specifically media, is going to cover the Emmys virtually.

Post a virtual ceremony that took place last year, producers are being cautious this time amid the rise of cases due to the Delta variant. So, they prefer any live interaction but virtually.

According to Variety, below are few latest updates from the Academy and Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS):

- There will be limited production personnel and staff this year keeping in mind the safety of nominees and guests

- A virtual media centre to let broadcasting outlets to connect directly with winners after the names are announced has been set up by the Television Academy in partnership with CBS

- Meanwhile, plans are still underway for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, as no confirmation has been given on it.

- There will not be a Red Carpet at any of the three Emmy shows.

- The Academy has assured that they will be introducing credential applications for all four shows in the coming weeks. As soon as the link is made available, it will be forwarded.

- The crew which is going to come for the show will be tested for COVID-19 . They will also have to show proof of vaccination for entrance.

- There will also be limited outlets on Red Carpet at the much-awaited ceremony

For the unversed, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be aired live from 8:00 pm to 11:00 ET (5 am to 8 am IST) on CBS. People can watch the ceremony on Paramount+.