Mahesh Koneru was known for producing Telugu films such as 118, Miss India, and Thimmarusu among others.

Noted Telegu producer Mahesh Koneru passed away today, 11 October, due to a cardiac arrest in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Jr NTR led the industry in paying tribute to the producer, saying that he was “shell shocked and utterly speechless” on hearing the news of Koneru’s demise. The Dhammu actor expressed his condolences to Koneru’s family and close ones.

Koneru was said to be very close to Jr NTR and had also worked as the actor’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) for a while.

Actor Nandamuri Kalyanram said Koneru’s loss was a huge loss to the industry as well as to him personally. He called the 118 producer his “friend, family and well-wisher,” adding that the producer had “been our backbone no matter what.”

Screenwriter and producer Kona Venkat said Koneru was a “great human being and a good friend”. He added that the Sabhaku Namaskaram producer would always be missed.

Director Gopichand Malineni called Koneru a “passionate and dear friend”.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her condolences at Koneru’s demise.

Actor Raashii Khanna also expressed her grief at the producer’s demise.

Koneru had earlier worked as a journalist and movie reviewer. He began his career in the Telegu film industry as a publicity campaign designer and strategist with the movie Kanche.

Koneru was a crucial member of the marketing and publicity teams for SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

He later worked for Jr NTR and his brother and production house NTR Arts. Later he launched the production company East Coast Productions as well. He had produced the films Thimmarusu with Satya Dev and Miss India with Keerthy Suresh under his banner. Koneru’s last theatrical release was the Allari Naresh film Sabhaku Namaskaram.

He was also the distributor of hit Tamil films such as Bigil and Master in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.