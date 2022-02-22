John Abraham is all set to play the lead in Arun Gopalan’s Tehran. The film is all set to be released on the occasion of Republic Day next year.

John Abraham is all set to star in an action-thriller titled Tehran and it is helmed by Arun Gopalan. The makers have released a poster that features the Tohid Tunnel in Tehran and its tagline mentions ‘inspired by true events’. The film will be released on Republic Day next year, 26 January, 2023.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, John wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!"

A Maddock Films production in association with, Bake my Cake films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Besides that, John also has the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and Attack.