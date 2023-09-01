Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Shamon Brown Jr, Micah Abbey, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan and others

Director: Jeff Rowe

Language: English

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was undoubtedly one of the popular series in the 90s and 00s. So, when the news of this content coming to theatres in the film format surfaced the social media, it instantly kicked a nostalgic in my mind.

Directed by Jeff Rowe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sees the titular group yearning to gain acceptance from humans, who perceive that they are monsters. To prove their worth and emerge heroes, so that they can lead a normal life in the human world, the TNMT with the help of high-school reporter April O’Neil sets out on a hunt for a criminal group, who wants to finish the human species. But what happens when the TMNT and group of other mutant monsters take on each other? Well, for that you have to watch the film on the big screen.

Jeff Rowe has successfully managed to keep the essence of every character intact so that the comic book-style animation can take us on a nostalgic trip. Despite some cliches, he made the narrative entertaining with the perfect blend of humour, emotion and action with cool millennial and Gen-Z references.

Talking about the star performances, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown as Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil impressed with their voice actings as they expressed every emotion convincingly. However, John Cena, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, who gave voices for Rocksteady, Mondo Gecko and Bebop were disappointments as didn’t hear much of them.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing in cinemas