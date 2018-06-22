You are here:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to be rebooted with third movie, Bad Words writer roped in

Los Angeles: Paramount is developing the third Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The studio has started the work on the project, two years after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows disappointed at the box office.

Andrew Dodge, who has previously worked on Jason Bateman's film Bad Words has been roped in to write the script. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing the film through their Platinum Dunes production company.

According to Variety, the studio is aiming to reboot the franchise with the third Ninja Turtles project. There is yet no news on whether the new film will pick up with the anthropomorphic teenage turtles or if it will tie into Paramount’s previous two Ninja Turtles movies, according to collider.com

The films are based on the comic by Kevin Eastman and Kevin Laird about wisecracking turtle superheroes named after the Renaissance artistes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo and Donatello, using ninja skills acquired from a radioactive New York City rat.

The previous two movies starred Pete Ploszek as Leonardo, Alan Ritchson as Raphael, Noel Fisher as Michelangelo and Jeremy Howard as Donatello.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 14:40 PM