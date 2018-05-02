Teen Titans GO! To The Movies trailer: Irreverent animated film takes Marvel route with fun characters

After the massive success of Avengers: Infinity War, DC is hitting back at Marvel with its best and greatest: an animated movie about teenage superheroes.

Jokes aside, the first trailer for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies dropped on Tuesday and it looks like a lot of fun. Finally breaking from the serious tone of the earlier DC movies, this one takes on a more "Marvel" tone with quips about the overload of superhero movies and that Green Lantern film. Props also to DC for sneaking in a poster for Batman v Joker: Yawn of Justice.

The Teen Titans are a band of teenage superheroes who have been popular as an animated TV series. Led by Robin, the team also features Starfire (not a transformer), Raven, Beast Boy (not X-Men) and Cyborg (exactly what he sounds like).

The plot of the movie revolves around the Teen Titans trying to get a movie because literally everyone is getting a superhero movie. This means that need a nemesis and they choose Deadstroke Slade for that. Slade is actually the DC supervillain known as Deadstroke on whom Marvel's Deadpool is based. The trailer doesn't shy away from pointing this out as the Titans initially identify him as Deadpool and are confused if he is a good guy.

Considering one of the biggest successes that DC has had is The Lego Batman Movie, an irreverent animated film might be the way to go for the comic giant. In any case, the Teen Titans movie looks like a lot of fun and if done right, might well be DC's Deadpool.

The movie is being directed by Teen Titans Go! writers Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail and will release on 27 July.

