Ted Bundy survivor says Zac Efron film 'will make women more aware of their surroundings'

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 13:38:18 IST

Zac Efron's portrayal of Ted Bundy may be his best work. However, the perils of playing a controversial figure loom large. After some critics called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile a glamourised tale of a serial killer, one of Bundy's survivors has also weighed in.

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy; Ted Bundy. Image via Twitter/@tsibenik

Kathy Kleiner Rubin was attacked by Bundy in her sorority at Florida State University, according to a report by Cosmopolitan. While she agrees that the film does glorify Bundy more than she thought it would, she adds that it is also important for people to observe and understand that despite being a family man, he was capable of committing terrible crimes.

"I think hopefully it will make women... be more aware of their surroundings and be cautious. He had different tactics that he used for people to help him get in cars or do things, and in your gut, if you just feel that something does not feel right, just say no," she was quoted as saying by Cosmopolitan.

She said that the film did not glorify him because it showed the viewers his positive side, how charming and handsome he was. However, despite all that, people should realise that what they are watching on screen is not a normal person.

