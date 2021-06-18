Teaser of Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd's The Shrink Next Door unveiled; Apple TV+ series to debut on 12 November
The eight-episode limited series is inspired by true events and stars Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell as a twisted therapist and a vulnerable patient, respectively.
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated, eight-episode limited series, The Shrink Next Door. The new dark comedy featuring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, who also serve as executive producers, will make its global debut on 12 November with the first three episodes, and new episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday.
Check it out here
Everything looks fine… until you see the bigger picture. Starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, #TheShrinkNextDoor premieres November 12 on Apple TV+ #AppleOriginals https://t.co/KTNtsCu35D pic.twitter.com/5Rr5dyzdGr
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 17, 2021
Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.
The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as ‘Phyllis,’ Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as ‘Bonnie’ the wife of Dr. Herschkopf.
Directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett, The Shrink Next Door hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the #1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media.
Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Georgia Pritchett executive produces in addition to writing, and director Michael Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.
Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with the podcast's host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.
