Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic will be unveiled during this IPL match

One of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2018 is undoubtedly the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir Kapoor's striking transformation into Sanjay Dutt has been taking the internet by storm for quite some time now, and with this Rajkumar Hirani movie slated for release soon, fans are expecting the first look and teaser to be out anytime now.

Now, according to a report in DNA, the makers of the Sanjay Dutt biopic will use the Indian Premier League as a platform to begin their film's promotion. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be part of these promotions, said the report.

Rajkumar Hirani will bring the two stars together to unveil the teaser of their film during the upcoming T20 match between Mumbai and Hyderabad team on Tuesday (24 April). Apart from appearing on the pre-match show, Hirani, Dutt and Kapoor will also take Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium by storm with the launch of the teaser at the venue of the match itself. Fox Star Studios is awaiting an official approval for the same.

According to the DNA report, Ranbir Kapoor will talk about his preparation for the part while Sanjay Dutt will spill the beans about his life story being told on the big screen. Hirani will be the moderator for this 30-minute chat with the two stars.

The full-fledged trailer of the film will be attached to Hollywood's superhero film, Avenders: Infinity War which releases on 27 April.

Dutt biopic stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna in the lead. While Ranbir will be seen as Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala is playing the part of his mother Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal will be stepping into the shoes of Sanju's father, Sunil Dutt. This biopic was earlier scheduled to release in March, but later got shifted to 29 June.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 17:35 PM