Teaser of Gossip Girl reboot at HBO Max unveiled; Kristen Bell to reprise original role as narrator
The new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.
Actor Lyne Renne has been cast in a recurring role in the much-anticipated reboot of the Gossip Girl series set at streaming platform HBO Max.
The show's first teaser has also been debuted.
Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.
The 10-episode series hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
Check out the teaser here
Bet you're excited to see me back in action. Don't forget I've got my eye on you too. See you July 8. XOXO, Gossip Girl pic.twitter.com/jhYjRSR1rs
— Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) May 28, 2021
The cast also features actors Jordan Alexander, Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, Elizabeth Lali and Savannah Lee Smith, among others.
Renee will play the mother to Brown's character.
Actor Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.
The new show will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.
Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios are producing the reboot.
The original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, starred Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momsen, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
