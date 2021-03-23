Teaser of Dhanush's upcoming action-drama Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, released

Santhosh Narayanan, who has composed music for Karnan, shared the film's teaser today.

The teaser of two-time National Award winning actor Dhanush's action-drama Karnan was unveiled today at 7.01 pm. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj and stars Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. He shared the teaser and thanked his music crew of folk and orchestral musicians.

Here is the teaser

Very Proud to be part of #Karnan. Best wishes @dhanushkraja sir, @mari_selvaraj, @theVcreations. Thanks to my dear music team, the amazing folk musicians and the orchestral musicians! Here is the official teaser - https://t.co/uqn9td75fO #KarnanTeaser — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) March 23, 2021

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mari. Mollywood actor-director Lal and DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty have also been roped in to play important roles in the movie.

Karnan's shooting was concluded in December 2020. In January this year, Dhanush had thanked producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

"Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options."

Karnan will release on 9 April in cinemas worldwide.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller Jagame Thanthiram.

He will also reunite with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, following his Hindi film debut Raanjhanaa in 2013 with the filmmaker.