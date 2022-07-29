Kartik Aaryan shared a dance video of the entire team grooving to Desi Boys.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ankur Rathee along with Director Rohit Dhawan and Producer Aman Gill recently celebrated Kriti Sanon's birthday on the sets of Shehzada. The team was in Haryana shooting for the last schedule of the film. Actor Ankur Rathee also shared glimpses of Kriti Sanon cutting a cake on set and said, “May you receive everything your heart desires birthday girl Kriti Sanon. And also that's a wrap for Team Shehzada in Haryana."

Later on Kartik Aaryan shared a dance video of the entire team grooving to Desi Boys from the wrap up party of Shehzada. The video features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ankur Rathee and Rohit Dhawan, the director of the film, dancing to the title track of Desi Boyz which was also directed by Rohit Dhawan. The video shows all of them dancing their hearts out, with Kartik recording the selfie video.

