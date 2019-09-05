Teachers' Day 2019: From Super 30 to Iqbal, five Bollywood films that celebrate educators

India celebrates Teachers' Day every year in honour of former president and promoter of eduction, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

On this occasion, here is a list of films that will make you relive your school days, and the special student-teacher bond.

Super 30 (2019)

The drama is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film narrates the story of how Kumar began his initiative to train 30 underprivileged students to ace entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes, instead of choosing a more lucrative option.

Hichki (2018)

Rani Mukherji plays Naina Mathur who has, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki is a story about turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws. Despite being mocked by her students and brutally pranked, she takes it upon herself to channelise their potential in a positive direction.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Produced and directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par follows a young boy named Ishaan, who lags behind in academics and his talent for the arts is often gagged. His father eventually enrolls him to a boarding school, where his imagination and creativity under a new art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir), flourishes. Ram not only helps him coping strategically with his learning disability with his unconventional teaching methods but also brings a change in Ishaan's parents' attitude.

Black (2005)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is loosely inspired by the life, struggles, and achievements of Helen Keller. It follows Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), who becomes visual and hearing-impaired after an illness, and her relationship with teacher Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan). She grows up frustrated and angry, leaving her parents at helpless. They employ Debraj, whose lessons eventually give her a new direction, and eventually help her successfully graduate college.

Iqbal (2005)

The coming-of-age drama follows Iqbal (Shreyas Talpade), a boy born with hearing and speech impairment, with a passion for cricket. While his father dismisses his interests and instead wants him to become a farmer, his little sister Khadija (Shweta Basu Prasad), encourages him to follow his dream. Iqbal eventually tries out for a spot at a local cricket academy, where he is accepted but eventually kicked out. In the end, he finds guidance in the most unlikely teacher, an alcoholic and ex-cricketer named Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah). Iqbal gets a spot in the Andhra Pradesh Ranji Trophy team, and only rises up in ranks till he becomes a part of the national team.

