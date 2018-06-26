Teach Grant, Jess Weixler join cast of New Line's It: Chapter Two, film based on Stephen King's novel

Los Angeles: Actor Teach Grant and Jess Weixler have joined the cast of New Line's It: Chapter Two.

Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill's wife, reported Variety.

The sequel also stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti is directing the project, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel is set to release on 6 September, 2019, with production expected to start this soon.

It followed the first half of Stephen King's eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

It earned $123.4 million in 2017, on its opening weekend and became the biggest opening ever, for the month of September. The film is currently the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time.

Always meant to be in two parts. the sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise one last time. This is in sync with Stephen King's format of writing the series.

