TBSE 12th HS Result 2019: Tripura board to declare Class 12 arts, commerce results today on official websites tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in
TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.
Once the formal announcement of the Class 12 results is made at the board's office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala, the TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik (Class 12) result 2019 will also be made available online for Ststudents' convenience.
How to check the TBSE Class 12 Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of: tripuraresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts & Commerce- Year 2019 link
Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket
Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 08:59:36 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.