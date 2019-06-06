You are here:

TBSE 12th HS Result 2019: Tripura board to declare Class 12 arts, commerce results today on official websites tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in

FP Staff

Jun 06, 2019 08:57:57 IST

TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Once the formal announcement of the Class 12 results is made at the board's office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala, the TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik (Class 12) result 2019 will also be made available online for Ststudents' convenience. 

How to check the TBSE Class 12 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of: tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts & Commerce- Year 2019 link

Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 6:  Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, over 25,240 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 arts and commerce examinations. While the overall pass percentage for commerce students was 71.83 percent, arts students secured a pass percentage of 74.04 percent.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on TBSE 12th HS Result 2019
 
Students who fail to clear their Tripura board Uchhaya Madhyamik 2019 exams will have the option to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. They can apply for the supplementary papers by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 08:59:36 IST

