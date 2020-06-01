Taylor Swift's response to Donald Trump over Minnesota protests becomes singer's most liked tweet

Taylor Swift criticised US President Donald Trump in a tweet on Friday after he implied that protesters in Minnesota should be shot following the violence and unrest in the country. The tweet has become her most-liked ever, with over two million likes.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” Swift tweeted.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Her tweet was in response to Trump’s, which said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter, however, has put a public interest notice on Trump’s tweet as it “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence”. The tweet remains accessible for “public interest”, the social media giant has added in the notice, reports The Week.

George Floyd died on 25 May in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

Video footage showed Floyd pleading with the officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, to let him go as he couldn’t breathe, but Chauvin kept his knee in place for over five minutes. Floyd, who shortly lost consciousness, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

Protests turned violent over Floyd's death and other police killings of black people spread Saturday in dozens of US cities, with police cars set ablaze, reports of injuries mounting on all sides, shops and showrooms vandalised amid the lockdown.

CNN writes that 40 cities across the US have imposed a curfew in response to the protests and National Guard members have been stationed in 15 states and in Washington DC.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 13:05:17 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.