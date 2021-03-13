Taylor Swift teases Wildest Dreams new version in trailer of DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Untamed

The version used in Spirit Untamed is a re-recording of Taylor Swift's 2014 song Wildest Dream, and the complete song is likely to be dropped ahead of the film's release.

American singer Taylor Swift has shared a snippet from the teaser of the upcoming animated film Spirit Untamed on Friday, 12 March. The song 'Wildest Dreams' (Swift's Version) has been used in the movie and is a part of the teaser as well. Taking to Instagram, Swift thanked Spirit Untamed for using her version of the song in the new trailer.

The Swift’s version used in the movie is a re-recording of her 2014 Wildest Dreams version which was from her album 1989.

According to Rolling Stones, the full version of the song might be released ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Elaine Bogan, it has been produced by DreamWorks Animation which is known for films like Shrek, The Boss Baby, Madagascar and others. Spirit Untamed is the stand-alone sequel to their 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

From the glimpse of the teaser, it can be seen that the movie Spirit Untamed is the story of a girl who meets a horse and the two share the same ambition of being free.

As reported by People, Spirit Untamed follows the journey of Lucky Prescott who comes to a town named Miradero to live with her father. While in Miradero, Lucky meets a wild Mustang named Spirit and goes on an adventure to reunite it with its family.

The movie, scheduled to release on 4 June, stars Isabela Moner as Lucky Prescott, Jake Gyllenhaal as Jum Prescott, Lucky’s father and Julianne Moore as Lucky’s aunt, Cora Prescott.