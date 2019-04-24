You are here:

Taylor Swift takes to stage and performs her biggest hits at Time 100 Gala in New York City

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 15:37:59 IST

Taylor Swift, who made Time magazine’s 2019 list of 100 most influential people performed at the Time 100 gala in New York City on 23 April. The 29-year-old singer, dressed like a princess in a pastel coloured gown, sang some of her top hits in a set, which included songs like ‘Style’, ‘Delicate’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘New Years Day’ before belting out ‘Shake It Off’.

Taylor Swift takes to stage and performs her biggest hits at Time 100 Gala in New York City

 

The ceremony also witnessed Khalid hit the stage for his performance in celebration of being an honoree of the TIME 100 list. Together, the singers followed the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes, who delivered show-stopping performances at the 2018 gala.

Mendes even penned a poetic message for Swift as she was announced as one of the honorees for this year’s TIME 100. “I quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible),” he wrote, “but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her.”

Swift joins the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Sandra Oh, and K-pop band BTS, who have all been include in the TIME 100 list.

Apart from this, Taylor’s mysterious countdown to 26 April on social media is continuing to puzzle her fans. Swifters believe she will be dropping a new album, single or music video.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 15:37:59 IST

tags: Ariana Grande , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Khalid , Lady Gaga , Michelle Obama , Sandra Oh , Shareworthy , Shawn Mendes , Taylor Swift , Time magazine’s 100

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2019: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga feature in list

TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2019: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga feature in list

Killing Eve renewed for season 3; Suzanne Heathcote to take over as new showrunner

Killing Eve renewed for season 3; Suzanne Heathcote to take over as new showrunner

Ariana Grande performs with *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj and Diddy at Coachella 2019

Ariana Grande performs with *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj and Diddy at Coachella 2019