Taylor Swift takes to stage and performs her biggest hits at Time 100 Gala in New York City

Taylor Swift, who made Time magazine’s 2019 list of 100 most influential people performed at the Time 100 gala in New York City on 23 April. The 29-year-old singer, dressed like a princess in a pastel coloured gown, sang some of her top hits in a set, which included songs like ‘Style’, ‘Delicate’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘New Year’s Day’ before belting out ‘Shake It Off’.

The ceremony also witnessed Khalid hit the stage for his performance in celebration of being an honoree of the TIME 100 list. Together, the singers followed the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes, who delivered show-stopping performances at the 2018 gala.

Mendes even penned a poetic message for Swift as she was announced as one of the honorees for this year’s TIME 100. “I quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn’t come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible),” he wrote, “but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her.”

Swift joins the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Sandra Oh, and K-pop band BTS, who have all been include in the TIME 100 list.

Apart from this, Taylor’s mysterious countdown to 26 April on social media is continuing to puzzle her fans. Swifters believe she will be dropping a new album, single or music video.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 15:37:59 IST

