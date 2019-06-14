Taylor Swift takes aim at homophobia in new single 'You Need to Calm Down', announces seventh album

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reveal details of her upcoming seventh studio album. She also released the title of her new album, Lover. The singer said that it would be released on 23 August. The country star also released her new single titled, ‘You Need to Calm Down’ at midnight. The official music video of her single will be unveiled on 17 June.

Check out the cover art for her album below:

Her upcoming album Lover is a follow-up to her 2017’s reputation. The album will also include, ‘ME!’ her last single featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

In her Instagram live stream, Swift said, “In the 'ME!' music video there were a lot of foreshadowing clues.”

Listen to 'You Need to Calm Down' here.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 13:46:29 IST

