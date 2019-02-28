Taylor Swift on the power of pop music and the three songs that always help her heal from heartbreaks

Taylor Swift is the cover girl of Elle UK's April "music" issue for which she has also penned an essay titled "Power of Pop". She candidly describes the influence of pop music on her life and everyone else around her. Taylor shared the cover, where she can be seen in a ruffled yellow dress along with a statement necklace, all by Gucci, via her official Instagram account.

She said that she is "highly biased", but the way music can evoke long-forgotten memories is the closest way one can experience time travel. Swift wrote how music helped her through "extremely good and extremely bad times".

She shared the songs that brought back her favorite memories and helped her "heal" from heartbreaks. "I'm convinced that 'You Learn' by Alanis Morissette, 'Put Your Records On' by Corinne Bailey Rae and 'Why' by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or let downs," she wrote.

Swift explained that she preferred to write her own songs because she loved “preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had."

The Bad Blood singer wrote that she believed listeners always look for a personal connection with the songs an artist creates. She noted that people want "some biographical glimpse into the world of our narrator, a hole in the emotional walls people put up around themselves to survive."

In the end, she wrote that "just like a good book", the "alliance between a song and our memories of the times it helped us heal, or made us cry, dance, or escape that truly stands the test of time."

