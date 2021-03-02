Entertainment

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix for show featuring derogatory dialogue about her dating history

'What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift,' says a character in Netflix show Ginny & Georgia that the singer has called 'deeply sexist.'

FP Trending March 02, 2021 11:56:41 IST
Taylor Swift. Image from Twitter

American singer Taylor Swift has criticised Netflix for the show Ginny & Georgia that features derogatory mention the singer's dating history.

The dialogue that is supposedly a joke goes, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift”.

Swift criticised the streaming platform for including this dialogue that she deemed ‘deeply sexist’. She added it is time hard-working women not be degraded by defining ‘horse shit’ as funny.

The singer added that after Miss Americana, this ‘outfit does not look cute’ on Netflix. Miss Americana is a documentary on Swift, which released last year in January. The documentary also explored how the media has dissected her personal life, especially her relationships with men.

The ‘joke’ was delivered by the character Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) in response to being questioned about a break up with her boyfriend.

Swift’s tweet has gone viral and has been liked by over 6 lakh people so far. Many fans of the 31-year-old singer supported her in the comments section and some even shared the kind of jokes that can be funny without being sexist.

Another fan also posted a video of Swift from some time ago where she is addressing the same issue and said that it is 2021 and still the same ‘joke’ is being made time and again.

On the personal front, Swift is reportedly in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The two are believed to be together since the past four years now, however, they have been able to keep their relationship away from the public eye, according to BBC.

