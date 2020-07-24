Taylor Swift announces eighth studio album Folklore, says she recorded it in 'isolation'

Taylor Swift's surprise new album Folklore will drop on 24 July, and features Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday.

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Twitter. Folklore, her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped Lover.

Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, Folklore. Surprise,” she wrote, adding she has poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into the brand new album.

The Me hitmaker collaborated with , who co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs on the album; Bon Iver, who co-wrote and sings on one of the tracks; William Bowery, who co-wrote two songs and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who she said is basically musical family at this point."

Swift also gave due credit to the recording team who worked hard to put the album together.

"Engineering by Laura Sisk and Jon Snow, mixed by Serban Ghenea and Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing Beth Garrabrant," she said.

The track list includes titles 'illicit affairs', 'mad woman', 'mirrorball', 'peace', 'august', and a bonus track 'the lakes'.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.

She also said that the music video for the song Cardigan will premiere at midnight (US time).

The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne pic.twitter.com/2hNXnzFbwY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.

“The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling,” Swift said.

Folklore is Swift's follow-up to 2019's Lover.

