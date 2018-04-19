Taxiwaala teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays an unconventional role in this entertaining thriller

The latest teaser of Taxiwaala introduces us to more than just the classic contessa and the driver, as seen in the previous clip. The teaser begins with a few glimpses of multiple planned murders and then turns surprisingly entertaining with Vijay Deverakonda's theatrics.

So what essentially starts as a Black Mirror-esque murder sets the pace for a nail-biting thriller with Deverakonda playing the rugged goof. His character is short tempered, a little troubled but still exhibits childlike tendencies. The character also has shades of humour but is otherwise constantly at loggerheads with people and fixing his beast of a ride.

The makers give us no hint of how the actor is connected with the unexplained, eerie events that happen in the beginning, which makes one wonder what the deal really is. Deverakonda too, with his antics keeps you guessing. Jakes Bejoy's intriguing background score helps heighten the overall drama of the teaser.

Taxiwaala also stars Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar among other supporting roles, whose roles we are yet to figure out. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Taxiwaala touted to be an entertaining thriller and is set to release on 18 May.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 11:17 AM