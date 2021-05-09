Tawny Kitaen, actress known for '80s rock music videos and Tom Hanks' Bachelor Party, passes away at 59
Tawny Kitaen became the rock world’s “video vixen” after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake.
Tawny Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress who appeared in rock music videos during the heyday of MTV and starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 comedy Bachelor Party, has died. She was 59.
The Orange County coroner’s office said she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately released.
Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, confirmed their mother’s death on Kitaen’s Instagram account.
“We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday,” their statement said.
Kitaen became the rock world’s “video vixen” after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song 'Here I Go Again.' The video, played repeatedly on the burgeoning music television network, featured Kitaen performing cartwheels on the hood of a Jaguar.
She also starred as the fiancee to Tom Hanks’ character in the comedy Bachelor Party, and as Jerry Seinfeld’s girlfriend in a 1991 episode of Seinfeld. Other TV credits included a stint as co-host of America’s Funniest People and on the reality shows The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.
Kitaen had a tumultuous personal life, which included a brief marriage to Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, and a rocky marriage to baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters.
“My sincere condolences to her children, her family, friends & fans,” Coverdale tweeted on Saturday.
undefined
also read
Hollywood couple, behind Searchlight Pictures' five Oscar-winning films including Nomadland, call it quits after 21 years
Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, senior executives at Searchlight Pictures for 21 of its 27 years, who shaped global culture with Oscar-winning hits like Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, Black Swan, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Slumdog Millionaire, announced their surprise retirement on 20 April.
Owen Wilson to feature in Paramount action film Secret Headquarters; Project Power director duo to helm
Secret Headquarters is about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home
Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announces engagement to filmmaker Dillon Buss
Tallulah Willis, best known for appearing in The Whole Ten Yards, posted a series of photos on her official account in which Dillon Buss can be seen getting down on one knee.