Tashkent Files movie review: Despite the pertinent subject, Vivek Agnihotri's film seems to be cheap a trick

2/5









A young “political” journalist desperate for a scoop to save her job attempts to probe the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. More than 50 years after his death, a film following this premise releases right at the onset of the Lok Sabha Elections, far from the scrutiny of the Election Commission.

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s purpose behind Tashkent Files is as clear as day light, but he spends 144 minutes trying to hide it, by seemingly examining varied points of view that exists about the death of Shastri.

We shall soon see a surge in Google search on terms like “Mitrokhin archives” and “KGB” and “Tashkent” from Indian servers. It will emerge that Agnihotri tells us nothing that’s not on the Internet already. But the film is a hotchpotch of a conspiracy thriller and a docu-drama that incorporates interviews of Shastri’s grandson Sanjay Nath Singh and former journalist Anuj Dhar, besides highlighted portions from Mitrokhin Archives, that chronicle the conspiracy hatched by KGB against several governments around the world, including India in the 1970s under the Indian National Congress.

Agnihotri tries to create a 12 Angry Men-esque setup, wherein political leader Shyam Sunder Tripathi calls for a committee to probe into the details of Shastri’s demise in Tashkent, a day after Pakistan signed a peace treaty with India.

Among the committee members are a beedi-smoking historian Ayisha Ali Shah (Pallavi Joshi), a scientist Gangaram Jha (Pankaj Tripathi), a former RAW chief Ananta Suresh (Prakash Belwadi), an NGO-running social activist Indira Joseph Roy (Mandira Bedi) and a retired judge. Journalist Ragini Phule (Shweta Basu Prasad) finds her way into this confidential committee to take he proceedings of the probing and the film further.

The director, guided with reams of Google research, lacks the finesses of making a taut conspiracy thriller. There is too much hysteria and over the top acting and some of the best actors in Indian cinema, such as Naseeruddin Shah as the shrewd home-minister Natarajan, are wasted. Given the timing of the release, it is impossible to avoid the question, “why now”, and despite the pertinent subject, this seems to be cheap a trick.

(A longer version of this review will be up soon)

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 12:24:40 IST

