Taz was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996.

London-based Indian singer Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz, passed away on April 29 at the age of 54. Known for songs like Nachenge Saari Raat, Pyar Ho Gaya and many others, Taz also crooned Bollywood songs like Its' magic from Koi Mil Gaya, Mujhpe To Jadoo from Race and Gallan Goriyan from Batla House. As per the reports, the singer succumbed to liver failure.

While many personalities from the music industry have mourned the untimely demise of Taz, popular television actor Shalin Bhanot, who featured with the singer in a music video, penned an emotional note on Instagram.

Sharing the clip of the music video, Shalin wrote, "Heartbroken R.I.P Brother The man who made me sing. @tazstereonation I will always cherish the time we spent together. All the craziness that we did and when you told me to sing your song. I will never forget all those moments. It was wonderful working with you bro and I am glad I had the opportunity to do so. Thanks for everything. See you on the other side brother."

If you grew up knowing Neil Sedaka,loving reggae music, thinking your parents Panjabi music was uncool and then heard this Wow!What a celebration of British Asian identity that went on to crystallise hybrid identities globally #tazStereoNation #pioneer ❤️ https://t.co/swdtSsj4hq — Gurinder Chadha OBE 💙 (@GurinderC) April 30, 2022

May he Rest in Peace…🙏💔https://t.co/GUiOWOfJuT — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 29, 2022

Popular filmmaker Gurinder Chadha shared a throwback picture with Taz and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ⁦‪@tazstereonation‬⁩ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz. God Bless you @tazstereonation."

